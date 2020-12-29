Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that XRX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.28, the dividend yield is 4.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XRX was $23.28, representing a -39.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.69 and a 63.71% increase over the 52 week low of $14.22.

XRX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). XRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.1. Zacks Investment Research reports XRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -58.73%, compared to an industry average of -32.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XRX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XRX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XRX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX (FXL)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

ETF Series Solutions (RVRS)

Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXL with an increase of 22.46% over the last 100 days. RPV has the highest percent weighting of XRX at 1.65%.

