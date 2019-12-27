Dividends
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that XRX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.48, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XRX was $37.48, representing a -5.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.47 and a 100.75% increase over the 52 week low of $18.67.

XRX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). XRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports XRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.76%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XRX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to XRX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have XRX as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (XTH)
  • iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
  • SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (SPYB)
  • WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTH with an increase of 20.16% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XRX at 3.5%.

