Xerox Holdings Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX):

Earnings: -$61 million in Q4 vs. $118 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.50 in Q4 vs. $0.74 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xerox Holdings Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $56 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.53 per share Revenue: $1.77 billion in Q4 vs. $1.94 billion in the same period last year.

