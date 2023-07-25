Xerox Holdings Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX):

Earnings: -$61 million in Q2 vs. -$4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xerox Holdings Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $72 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $1.75 billion in Q2 vs. $1.75 billion in the same period last year.

