Xerox Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XRX

In trading on Friday, shares of Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.47, changing hands as high as $16.59 per share. Xerox Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XRX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.80 per share, with $24.065 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.41.
