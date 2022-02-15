Xerox Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XRX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.13, changing hands as high as $22.18 per share. Xerox Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XRX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.59 per share, with $26.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.15.

