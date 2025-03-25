News & Insights

Xerox Holdings Announces $800 Mln Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

March 25, 2025 — 10:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX), Tuesday announced the offering of $400 million of Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2030, and $400 million of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2031.

The proceeds from First Lien notes will be utilized for the redemption of $90 million of Xerox's 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025, and repayment of $95 million of borrowings.

Meanwhile, the proceeds from Second Lien notes will be primarily used to partially fund the previously announced Lexmark Acquisition.

Currently, Xerox's stock is trading at $5.34, down 2.46 percent on the Nasdaq.

