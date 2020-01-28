Xerox fourth-quarter revenue falls

US Markets

Xerox Holdings Corp, which is locked in a battle to take over HP Inc, posted a fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as more businesses digitized their paperwork, hurting demand for printers and photocopiers.

Total revenue fell to $2.44 billion in the fourth quarter from $2.50 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Xerox rose to $818 million, or $3.61 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $137 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

