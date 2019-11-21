Xerox Counters HP With the Threat of a Hostile Takeover Bid

In a letter to HP, Xerox repeated its previous offer to buy HP for $22 a share, and said it would take the offer directly to shareholders if HP doesn’t reverse its position.

Xerox Holdings’ bid for HP Inc. has become nastier, with the company now threatening a hostile takeover bid to combine the printer companies.

In a letter to HP Thursday morning, Xerox repeated its previous offer to buy HP for $22 a share, including $17 in cash and 0.137 in Xerox shares. It also disputed HP’s characterization that the offer is too low, and said it would take the offer directly to shareholders if HP doesn’t reverse its position.

“Unless you and we agree on mutual confirmatory due diligence to support a friendly combination by 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday, November 25, 2019, Xerox will take its compelling case to create superior value for our respective shareholders directly to your shareholders,” Xerox CEO John Valentin said in the letter. “The overwhelming support our offer will receive from HP shareholders should resolve any further doubts you have regarding the wisdom of swiftly moving forward to complete the transaction.”

In a letter on Sunday in response to Xerox, HP had said that it is “open to exploring whether there is value to be created for HP shareholders through a potential combination with Xerox,” but that it has “fundamental questions that need to be addressed in our diligence of Xerox. We note the decline of Xerox’s revenue from $10.2 billion to $9.2 billion (on a trailing 12-month basis) since June 2018, which raises significant questions for us regarding the trajectory of your business and future prospects…We remain ready to engage with you to better understand your business and any value to be created from a combination.”

Xerox said in its letter that, while it has agreed to let HP perform due diligence on Xerox, HP hasn’t agreed to let Xerox do the same.

Activist investor Carl Icahn is an investor in both companies and a member of the Xerox board. Some observers think the real goal of the push by Xerox is to spur HP to turn around and bid for Xerox. Icahn has said he is indifferent to how the companies combine.

HP didn’t immediately respond to the new Xerox letter.

HP shares (ticker: HPQ) were near break even at $19.70 Thursday morning, suggesting continued strong skepticism on the Street that a deal will be completed. Xerox shares (XRX) were up 1.2% to $38.76. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%.

Here is the full text of the Xerox’s letter:

Dear Chip and Enrique,

We were very surprised that HP’s Board of Directors summarily rejected our compelling proposal to acquire HP for $22.00 per share, comprising $17.00 in cash and 0.137 Xerox shares for each HP share, claiming our offer “significantly undervalues” HP. Frankly, we are confused by this reasoning in that your own financial advisor, Goldman Sachs & Co., set a $14 price target with a “sell” rating for HP’s stock after you announced your restructuring plan on October 3, 2019. Our offer represents a 57% premium to Goldman’s price target and a 29% premium to HP’s 30-day volume weighted average trading price of $17.

Moreover, our offer is neither “highly conditional” nor “uncertain” as you state. There will be NO financing condition to the completion of our acquisition of HP.

While we are glad to see that HP’s Board of Directors acknowledges the substantial merits of a business combination between Xerox and HP and are open to exploring the value opportunity for our respective shareholders, your response lacks a clear path forward. You have requested customary due diligence, which we have accepted, but you have refused to agree to corresponding due diligence for Xerox. Any friendly process for a combination of this type requires mutual diligence—your proposal for one-way diligence is an unnecessary delay tactic. In light of favorable markets and terms, Xerox is determined to capture the compelling opportunity for our respective shareholders and strongly encourages HP’s Board of Directors not to sanction further delay in light of our extensive discussions to date.

Xerox remains willing to devote the resources necessary to complete mutual due diligence over the next three weeks and confirm the substantial cost and revenue synergies that we both believe could be achieved through a combination. The Xerox Board of Directors is determined to expeditiously pursue our proposed acquisition of HP to completion—we see no cause for further delay. Accordingly, unless you and we agree on mutual confirmatory due diligence to support a friendly combination by 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday, November 25, 2019, Xerox will take its compelling case to create superior value for our respective shareholders directly to your shareholders. The overwhelming support our offer will receive from HP shareholders should resolve any further doubts you have regarding the wisdom of swiftly moving forward to complete the transaction.

We look forward to your prompt response.

Sincerely,

John Visentin

Vice Chairman and CEO

Xerox Holdings Corporation

