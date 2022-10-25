Xerox Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Corp. (XRX):

Earnings: -$383 million in Q3 vs. $90 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.48 in Q3 vs. $0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $33 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.4 per share Revenue: $1.751 billion in Q3 vs. $1.758 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7 Bln to $7.1 Bln

