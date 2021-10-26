Xerox Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Corp. (XRX):

-Earnings: $90 million in Q3 vs. $90 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.48 in Q3 vs. $0.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $90 million or $0.48 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.44 per share -Revenue: $1.76 billion in Q3 vs. $1.77 billion in the same period last year.

