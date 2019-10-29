Markets
Xerox Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $221 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $89 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $248 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $2.20 billion from $2.35 billion last year.

Xerox Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $248 Mln. vs. $222 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $2.20 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.10

