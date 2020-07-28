Markets
Xerox Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share

(RTTNews) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $27 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $36 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 35.0% to $1.47 billion from $2.26 billion last year.

Xerox Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $36 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.47 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.

