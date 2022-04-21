Xerox Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Corp. (XRX):

Earnings: -$56 million in Q1 vs. $39 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.38 in Q1 vs. $0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$14 million or -$0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $1.67 billion in Q1 vs. $1.71 billion in the same period last year.

