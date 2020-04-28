Xerox Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Corp. (XRX):

-Earnings: -$2 million in Q1 vs. $133 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. $0.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $50 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.86 billion in Q1 vs. $2.18 billion in the same period last year.

