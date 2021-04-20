Xerox Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Xerox Corp. (XRX):

-Earnings: $39 million in Q1 vs. -$2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.18 in Q1 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $47 million or $0.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.30 per share -Revenue: $1.71 billion in Q1 vs. $1.86 billion in the same period last year.

