Xerox CFO Heiss To Gecaj To Be Succeeded By Gecaj

September 17, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) announced on Tuesday that CFO Xavier Heiss will retire on February 1, 2025, after more than 30 years with the company.

He will be succeeded by Mirlanda Gecaj, who is currently the vice president and chief accounting officer, effective on the same date.

Gecaj joined Xerox in 2022 and has gained valuable experience under Heiss's mentorship while working on the standardization and automation of financial processes, leading to considerable cost savings and better results.

