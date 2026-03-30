Xerox CEO Steve Bandrowczak Steps Down, Louie Pastor Named Replacement, Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), the workplace technology major, Monday announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Steve Bandrowczak will step down.

Louie Pastor has been named replacement effective immediately, the company said in a statement.

Pastor, most recently was the Chief Operating Officer of Xerox.

Further, the company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance and said that it remains on track to deliver on its financial and operational targets . In pre-market activity, XRX shares were trading at $1.4, up 0.09% on the Nasdaq.

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