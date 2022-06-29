US Markets
Xerox CEO John Visentin dies

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 29 (Reuters) - Printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer John Visentin has died due to complications from an ongoing illness.

Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox's president and chief operations officer will serve as interim CEO, the company added.

Visentin, who was also the vice chairman of the company, joined Xerox as its CEO in 2018.

