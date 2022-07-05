Xerox Buys Go Inspire

(RTTNews) - Xerox has acquired Go Inspire, a UK-based print and digital marketing and communication services provider. Go Inspire serves customers throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Xerox said the acquisition supports the company's commitment to expand its Digital Services business and bring innovative solutions to the workplace.

Darren Cassidy, UK & Ireland Managing Director and senior vice president, EMEA Global Document Services at Xerox, said: "Go Inspire's capabilities will support the transformation of our transactional and direct mail services into multi-channel communications, accelerate growth in EMEA and create new avenues for us to help current and new clients."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.