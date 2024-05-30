News & Insights

Xeros Technology Schedules AGM, Eyes Eco-Friendly Growth

May 30, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

Xeros Technology (GB:XSG) has released an update.

Xeros Technology Group plc, known for its eco-friendly clothing care technologies, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 25 June 2024. The company, which licenses technologies to reduce the environmental footprint of garment manufacturing and maintenance, has existing agreements that tap into markets worth billions. Shareholders and interested parties can access the AGM notice and Annual Report on the company’s website.

