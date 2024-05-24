News & Insights

Xeros Technology Reports Major Shareholding Change

May 24, 2024 — 05:53 am EDT

Xeros Technology (GB:XSG) has released an update.

Xeros Technology Group plc has announced a noteworthy change in its major shareholdings after Entrepreneurs Fund LP acquired a total of 6.87% of the voting rights, amounting to 35,767,534 shares. This significant financial move, completed on May 23, 2024, underscores the shifting landscape of the company’s investor base and could signal new strategic directions or investor confidence.

