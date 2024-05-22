Xero Limited Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited, a global small business platform with 4.2 million subscribers, has reported a significant 22% increase in yearly revenues totaling NZ$1,713,767 and a substantial rise in net tangible assets per share to NZ$2.68. The company, however, has decided not to pay dividends this reporting period. These financial results have been audited by Ernst & Young and are fully detailed in Xero’s FY24 Annual Report and Appendix 4E.

