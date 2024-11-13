News & Insights

Stocks

Xero Limited Reports Strong Growth and Innovation

November 13, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited reported impressive growth in its first half of fiscal year 2025, with a 25% increase in revenue to $996 million and a 51% rise in EBITDA. The company’s strategic focus and investments have driven product innovation, contributing to strong financial performance across its main markets. Xero’s ability to enhance customer value and streamline subscription plans further underscores its resilience and market leadership.

For further insights into AU:XRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XROLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.