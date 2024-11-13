Xero Limited Reports Strong Growth and Innovation

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited reported impressive growth in its first half of fiscal year 2025, with a 25% increase in revenue to $996 million and a 51% rise in EBITDA. The company’s strategic focus and investments have driven product innovation, contributing to strong financial performance across its main markets. Xero’s ability to enhance customer value and streamline subscription plans further underscores its resilience and market leadership.

