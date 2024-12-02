News & Insights

Xero Limited Issues New Restricted Stock Units

December 02, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited has announced the issuance of 197,147 restricted stock units as part of their employee incentive scheme, which remain unquoted on the ASX until the restriction period concludes. This move could potentially impact the stock’s future performance and investor interest as it reflects the company’s strategy to retain and motivate its workforce.

