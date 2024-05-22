News & Insights

Xero Limited Balances Growth with Climate Goals

May 22, 2024 — 06:29 pm EDT

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited, a global platform catering to 4.2 million small businesses, has released its Climate Appendix alongside its FY24 Annual Report, demonstrating its commitment to managing its net climate impact amidst business growth. The document, authorized by the company’s Board, highlights Xero’s efforts in providing smart tools for accounting functions and business management through its extensive ecosystem and connected apps.

