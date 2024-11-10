Xero Limited Announces New Share Issuance on ASX

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited has announced the issuance of new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, with the most recent allotments occurring in October and November 2024. This move highlights Xero’s ongoing efforts to enhance its capital structure and potentially boost investor interest. The new shares could attract attention from those keen on the company’s financial strategies and growth prospects.

