Xero Limited Announces FY24 Results and Webcast

May 22, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited has released its FY24 Annual Results and will host an earnings webcast on May 23, 2024, which interested parties can access online with a pre-registration option. The company, known for providing a global small business platform with over 4.2 million subscribers, offers tools for accounting, payroll, and financial management through its extensive ecosystem of apps and financial connections.

