Xero Limited Announces FY24 Results and Webcast

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited has released its FY24 Annual Results and will host an earnings webcast on May 23, 2024, which interested parties can access online with a pre-registration option. The company, known for providing a global small business platform with over 4.2 million subscribers, offers tools for accounting, payroll, and financial management through its extensive ecosystem of apps and financial connections.

For further insights into AU:XRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.