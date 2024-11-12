Xero Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Xero Limited (AU:XRO) has released an update.

Xero Limited has announced the cessation of 8,983 restricted stock units after certain conditions were not met. This update may influence investor sentiment as it reflects changes in the company’s issued capital. Investors should keep an eye on how this development might affect Xero’s market position.

