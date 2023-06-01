XERO (ASX:XRO) Price Target Increased by 13.28% to 112.59

The average one-year price target for XERO (ASX:XRO) has been revised to 112.59 / share. This is an increase of 13.28% from the prior estimate of 99.39 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.61 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.50% from the latest reported closing price of 112.03 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,671K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 6.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 973K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 18.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 728K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 7.45% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 630K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 0.54% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 607K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

