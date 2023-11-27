XERO (ASX:XRO) Price Target Decreased by 7.48% to 118.55

The average one-year price target for XERO (ASX:XRO) has been revised to 118.55 / share. This is an decrease of 7.48% from the prior estimate of 128.13 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 83.86 to a high of 148.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.63% from the latest reported closing price of 99.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in XERO. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 13.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRO is 0.22%, an increase of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.04% to 12,509K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,706K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 27.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,010K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 31.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 784K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 36.95% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 614K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 608K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 28.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.