Xero (ASX:XRO) Price Target Decreased by 10.86% to 164.04

The average one-year price target for Xero (ASX:XRO) has been revised to $164.04 / share. This is a decrease of 10.86% from the prior estimate of $184.03 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $83.53 to a high of $245.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.34% from the latest reported closing price of $71.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xero. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 32.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRO is 0.26%, an increase of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.68% to 12,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,235K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 5.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,302K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 5.04% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,072K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares , representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 16.77% over the last quarter.

PWJAX - PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund holds 821K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 3.19% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 556K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing an increase of 11.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRO by 18.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.