XERIS PHARMATICALS Earnings Results: $XERS Reports Quarterly Earnings

XERIS PHARMATICALS ($XERS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.06 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $60,100,000, beating estimates of $59,265,570 by $834,430.
XERIS PHARMATICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of XERIS PHARMATICALS stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MPM BIOIMPACT LLC removed 4,830,526 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,766,999
- CAXTON CORP removed 3,098,191 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,502,867
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 2,791,929 shares (-80.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,464,639
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,451,239 shares (+512.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,919,700
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 1,121,738 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,802,691
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 833,328 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,824,981
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 754,137 shares (+90.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,556,524
