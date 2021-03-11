Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

It's been a sad week for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), who've watched their investment drop 16% to US$4.34 in the week since the company reported its full-year result. It was a moderately negative result overall - revenue fell 8.0% short of analyst estimates at US$20m, although at least statutory losses were marginally smaller than expected, at US$2.14 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:XERS Earnings and Revenue Growth March 11th 2021

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Xeris Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$52.2m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 156% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 27% to US$1.57. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$56.6m and US$1.59 per share in losses.

The analysts have cut their price target 5.5% to US$10.40per share, signalling that the declining revenue and ongoing losses are contributing to the lower valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$14.00 and the most bearish at US$7.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Xeris Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 156% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 92% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Xeris Pharmaceuticals' future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Xeris Pharmaceuticals going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Xeris Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

