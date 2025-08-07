Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Xeris Biopharma (XERS) reported revenue of $71.54 million, up 48.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.01, compared to -$0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was +66.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Product Revenue- Gvoke : $23.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.97 million.

: $23.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.97 million. Product Revenue- Keveyis : $11.49 million versus $28.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $11.49 million versus $28.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Royalty, contract and other : $3.83 million versus $1.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3.83 million versus $1.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Product revenue, net : $67.71 million versus $63.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $67.71 million versus $63.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Product Revenue- Recorlev: $31.44 million versus $11.1 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Xeris Biopharma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Xeris Biopharma have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

