Xeris Biopharma Reaffirms 2021 Pro Forma Net Sales Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) has reaffirmed its 2021 pro forma net sales and year-end cash balance guidance. The company said it has ended 2021 on a strong note with continued growth of Gvoke and Keveyis, delivering net sales at the upper end of its guidance range, and over $100 million of cash, cash equivalents.

"2022 is off to a good start with an additional $30 million from the recent capital raise on our balance sheet and the near-term launch of Recorlev," said Paul Edick, Chairman and CEO of Xeris Biopharma.

