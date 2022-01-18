Markets
XERS

Xeris Biopharma Reaffirms 2021 Pro Forma Net Sales Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) has reaffirmed its 2021 pro forma net sales and year-end cash balance guidance. The company said it has ended 2021 on a strong note with continued growth of Gvoke and Keveyis, delivering net sales at the upper end of its guidance range, and over $100 million of cash, cash equivalents.

"2022 is off to a good start with an additional $30 million from the recent capital raise on our balance sheet and the near-term launch of Recorlev," said Paul Edick, Chairman and CEO of Xeris Biopharma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XERS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular