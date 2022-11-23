Markets
HZNP

Xeris Biopharma Inks Research Collaboration With Horizon Therapeutics To Develop Teprotumumab

November 23, 2022 — 08:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a research collaboration and option agreement with Horizon Therapeutics plc (HZNP).

Under the terms of the agreement, Xeris will use its proprietary formulation technology platform, XeriJect, to develop an ultra-concentrated, ready-to-use, subcutaneous injection of teprotumumab and Horizon will have an option to license the Xeris technology.

Teprotumumab is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) - a serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease. Teprotumumab-trbw is known as TEPEZZA in the United States.

Xeris will receive an upfront payment, and may be entitled to receive development milestones, regulatory milestones, and sales-based milestones, as well as royalties based on future sales if the commercial license option is exercised. However, specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HZNP
XERS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.