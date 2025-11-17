Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) Price Target Increased by 27.78% to 11.73

The average one-year price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NasdaqGS:XERS) has been revised to $11.73 / share. This is an increase of 27.78% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.37% from the latest reported closing price of $7.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 11.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XERS is 0.08%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 109,791K shares. The put/call ratio of XERS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 5,840K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,835K shares , representing an increase of 34.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 54.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,062K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares , representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,140K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,651K shares , representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 4.43% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,738K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 3,275K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,090K shares , representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XERS by 87.84% over the last quarter.

