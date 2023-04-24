Xeris Biopharma Holdings (STU:2B30) Price Target Decreased by 7.84% to 4.33

The average one-year price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings (STU:2B30) has been revised to 4.33 / share. This is an decrease of 7.84% from the prior estimate of 4.70 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.43 to a high of 5.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 120.78% from the latest reported closing price of 1.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2B30 is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 57,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stonepine Capital Management holds 11,195K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,928K shares, representing a decrease of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2B30 by 30.91% over the last quarter.

Caxton holds 6,039K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,107K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,247K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,083K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2B30 by 19.36% over the last quarter.

