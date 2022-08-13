Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Shareholders of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$1.87 following its latest second-quarter results. Revenues of US$25m were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.19, some 16% smaller than was expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:XERS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

Following the latest results, Xeris Biopharma Holdings' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$106.6m in 2022. This would be a huge 33% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 19% from last year to US$0.81. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$110.4m and US$0.89 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers fell somewhat.

The analysts have cut their price target 9.1% to US$6.00per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Xeris Biopharma Holdings'historical trends, as the 78% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 94% annual revenue growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 3.5% per year. So although Xeris Biopharma Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Xeris Biopharma Holdings' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Xeris Biopharma Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Xeris Biopharma Holdings (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

