Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Xeris Biopharma (XERS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $8.37 in the previous session. Xeris Biopharma has gained 145.1% since the start of the year compared to the 2.5% gain for the Zacks Medical sector and the 13.5% return for the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 7, 2025, Xeris Biopharma reported EPS of -$0.01 versus consensus estimate of -$0.03.

For the current fiscal year, Xeris Biopharma is expected to post earnings of -$0.03 per share on $287.18 in revenues. This represents a 90.91% change in EPS on a 41.42% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.21 per share on $349.68 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 793.33% and 21.76%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Xeris Biopharma may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Xeris Biopharma has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Xeris Biopharma currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Xeris Biopharma fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Xeris Biopharma shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does XERS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of XERS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX). AMRX has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. beat our consensus estimate by 38.89%, and for the current fiscal year, AMRX is expected to post earnings of $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

Shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. have gained 8.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 13.62X and a P/CF of 7.49X.

The Medical - Drugs industry is in the top 33% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for XERS and AMRX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

