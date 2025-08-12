Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Xeris Biopharma (XERS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 32.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $7.61 in the previous session. Xeris Biopharma has gained 112.4% since the start of the year compared to the -7.5% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 5.3% return for the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 7, 2025, Xeris Biopharma reported EPS of -$0.01 versus consensus estimate of -$0.03.

For the current fiscal year, Xeris Biopharma is expected to post earnings of -$0.05 per share on $285.65 in revenues. This represents a 84.85% change in EPS on a 40.67% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.2 per share on $346.4 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 485% and 21.27%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Xeris Biopharma may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Xeris Biopharma has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Xeris Biopharma currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Xeris Biopharma meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Xeris Biopharma shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does XERS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of XERS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL). RIGL has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 66.50%, and for the current fiscal year, RIGL is expected to post earnings of $4.26 per share on revenue of $280.85 million.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have gained 72.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.85X and a P/CF of 31.01X.

The Medical - Drugs industry is in the top 35% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for XERS and RIGL, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

