Xeridia Partners with Nasdaq Governance Solutions to Promote Better Governance Practices in Spain

Business solutions and IT consulting company Xeridia is partnering with Nasdaq Governance Solutions to bring Nasdaq Boardvantage®, an award-winning1 board portal and collaboration solution, to Spain - a move that supports the governance practices of companies in that region through the use of technology.

“Nasdaq Boardvantage has the perfect combination of simplicity and mobility along with robustness and scalability,” said Roberto Vidal, founder and chief executive officer of Xeridia.

Nasdaq approached Xeridia about Nasdaq Boardvantage, and the Spanish company recognized the potential with its unit that focuses on IT governance. Nasdaq Boardvantage offers an intuitive interface with multiple layers of security, allowing board members to easily access meeting information, approve initiatives, e-sign agreements, participate in meetings remotely, as well as message within the app and share annotations.

“Part of our strategy is to expand our portfolio’s third-party solutions to a wider spectrum of clients,” said Vidal. “Nasdaq is the perfect partner for this type of solution.”

Xeridia, which works with clients and companies across all different sectors, is constantly searching for technology solutions to enhance business operations, from the boardroom to IT projects.

“We always work to bring our clients the best technology available in the market at every moment. In this case, Nasdaq Boardvantage is a proven solution trusted by nearly 50% of the Fortune 500,2 so we think it’s the best governance solution we can offer right now in this market,” Vidal said.

1 Nasdaq Boardvantage is recognized as a 2019 American Business Awards Bronze Stevie Winner for Sales & Customer Service; 2018 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Award Winner for Best New Product of the Year, Bronze Stevie Award Winner for Software Customer Service Department of the Year, and Bronze Stevie Award Winner for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year; 2018 RiskTech 100 Category Winner for Operational Risk & GRC; and 2018 6th Annual Best in Biz Awards International Winner.

2 As of Nov. 20, 2019