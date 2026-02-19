Xenon Stock at $42: What to Know of a $75 Million Trim Ahead of March Phase 3 Data

Key Points

Connecticut-based Braidwell sold 1,779,953 Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $74.76 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end Xenon position value decreased by $62.94 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement.

The post-trade holding stands at 1,825,076 shares valued at $81.80 million.

Xenon now accounts for 2.62% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Xenon Pharmaceuticals ›

Connecticut-based Braidwell disclosed a sale of 1,779,953 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $74.76 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Braidwell reduced its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,779,953 shares. The estimated transaction value was $74.76 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025. At quarter-end, the stake's value declined by $62.94 million, a figure that reflects both share sales and market price changes.

What else to know

Braidwell’s Xenon position now represents approximately 2.62% of its 13F AUM after this sale.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:CAI: $210.88 million (8.08% of AUM) NASDAQ:EWTX: $129.31 million (4.95% of AUM) NASDAQ:NBIX: $106.59 million (4.08% of AUM) NYSE:GKOS: $104.10 million (3.99% of AUM) NASDAQ:NUVL: $82.63 million (3.16% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Xenon shares were priced at $41.66, up approximately 6.4% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 4.85 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $41.66 Market Capitalization $3.28 billion Revenue (TTM) $7.50 million Net Income (TTM) ($306.33 million)

Company snapshot

Xenon Pharmaceuticals develops clinical-stage therapeutics targeting neurological disorders, including XEN496 and XEN1101 for epilepsy and related conditions.

The company operates a research-driven business model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through clinical trials and strategic collaborations.

It targets patients with neurological diseases.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapeutics for neurological disorders. The company leverages a robust clinical pipeline and strategic partnerships to advance its drug candidates toward regulatory approval. Xenon's focus on ion channel modulation provides a differentiated approach in the treatment of epilepsy and related conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

Clinical-stage biotech portfolios live and die by milestones, and Xenon is approaching an important one. Phase 3 X-TOLE2 topline data for azetukalner in focal onset seizures are expected in March, with a potential NDA submission in the second half of 2026, and that is the real catalyst here.



This recent reduction trims Braidwell’s position to about 2.6% of assets, keeping Xenon meaningful but not dominant in a portfolio still led by other biotech names. That sizing feels consistent with a strategy that spreads risk across late-stage programs rather than concentrating in a single binary event.



Xenon’s Phase 3 program is broad. X-TOLE2 completed enrollment with 380 patients randomized, and five additional Phase 3 studies are underway across epilepsy and neuropsychiatry. Meanwhile, longer-term data have shown sustained seizure reductions in the open-label extension, adding context to the late-stage push.



The stock is up just about 6% over the past year, lagging many high-flying biotech peers following a volatile stretch for Xenon. Long-term investors should stay focused on whether the looming March data is positive, and if it isn’t, the downside is a good reminder that diversification inside biotech matters.



Should you buy stock in Xenon Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Xenon Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Xenon Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 19, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Neurocrine Biosciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.