Xenon Shares Skyrockets After Phase 3 Success Of Azetukalner

March 09, 2026 — 08:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) saw its shares jump 48% in pre-market trading after announcing that its Phase 3 X-TOLE2 study of Azetukalner met its primary endpoint in focal onset seizures, delivering one of the strongest efficacy signals ever reported in a pivotal epilepsy trial.

Epilepsy affects millions worldwide, and many patients with focal onset seizures continue to experience uncontrolled episodes despite current treatments.

Azetukalner is Xenon's lead candidate, a first-in-class KV7 potassium channel opener designed to stabilize electrical activity in the brain. By targeting this pathway, the drug aims to reduce seizure frequency while offering patients a once-daily oral therapy that avoids the titration and drug-drug interaction challenges common with existing antiseizure medications.

The study showed that patients receiving Azetukalner experienced a 53.2% median reduction in monthly seizure frequency with the 25 mg dose, compared to just 10.4% for placebo. Even the lower 15 mg dose achieved a 34.5% reduction, reinforcing the drug's potential benefit. Safety findings were consistent with earlier studies, with Azetukalner generally well-tolerated.

Xenon said it plans to submit an NDA to the U.S. FDA in the third quarter of 2026. If approved, Azetukalner would become the first KV7 potassium channel opener available for epilepsy, offering patients a once-daily oral therapy without the need for titration and with minimal drug-drug interactions.

The company noted that the X-TOLE2 results build on earlier Phase 2b data and will be presented as a Late Breaking Science oral presentation at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting in April 2026.

We alerted our readers on February 12, 2026, when XENE was trading at $42.76.

XENE has traded between $26.74 and $46.99 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's (March 6, 2026) trading at $41.94, down 0.26%. In pre-market the stock is at $62.29, up 48.92%, marking a new 52-week high.

