Xenon To Present Long-Term Azetukalner Data And Mental Health Insights At The AES Annual Meeting

(RTTNews) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, is slated to present new data from its ongoing X-TOLE open-label extension (OLE) study of Azetukalner at the 2024 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, California, from December 6 to 10, 2024.

The data will showcase the long-term safety and efficacy of Azetukalner, a Kv7 potassium channel opener in development for focal onset seizures (FOS), including new 36-month data from the X-TOLE study, providing insights into its extended use in adults with focal epilepsy.

Xenon will also present findings on the mental health and comorbidity burden in FOS patients, highlighting how epilepsy impacts overall well-being.

One of the posters, titled "Is the Mental Health Burden of Epilepsy Under-Recognized in Patients Reporting Focal Onset Seizures? will explore the under-recognized mental health burden, while another will address the comorbidity challenges faced by FOS patients.

Additionally, Xenon will present new preclinical data from its Nav1.1 program, examining the potential of Nav1.1 potentiators to modulate brain rhythms in a Dravet syndrome mouse model.

"We look forward to presenting this data at AES 2024 and continuing our work on epilepsy treatment," said Simon Pimstone, CEO of Xenon Pharmaceuticals. "The azetukalner data and mental health insights reflect our commitment to improving the lives of patients with neurological conditions."

XENE is currently trading at $42.05, up 2.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.