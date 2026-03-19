Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Soars 20% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) have gained approximately 20% over the past three months, primarily driven by positive top-line data from the X-TOLE2 study evaluating its lead candidate, azetukalner, for treating focal onset seizures (FOS).

Positive Phase III Data on Azetukalner in Epilepsy Boosts Investor Confidence

Xenon’s lead pipeline candidate, azetukalner, is being evaluated in late-stage studies for the treatment of FOS. Under the phase III epilepsy program, two identical phase III studies, X-TOLE2 and X-TOLE3, are evaluating 15 mg or 25 mg doses of azetukalner, administered with food as an adjunctive treatment in patients with FOS.

Earlier this month, Xenon announced positive top-line data from the X-TOLE2 study. The study met its primary endpoint, showing a median percent change in monthly FOS frequency from baseline to week 12 for the 15 mg and 25 mg doses of azetukalner versus placebo.

The study data also highlighted azetukalner’s differentiated clinical profile compared with existing antiseizure therapies, including the absence of a titration requirement, convenient once-daily dosing and minimal risk of drug-drug interactions.

Xenon plans to submit a new drug application to the FDA seeking approval for azetukalner for the treatment of FOS in the third quarter of 2026.

Per management, the data from the X-TOLE2 study, along with a favorable safety profile, a differentiated KV7 mechanism and ease of use, support azetukalner’s potential to become a preferred treatment for patients with uncontrolled seizures. If approved by the FDA, azetukalner would become the only KV7 potassium channel opener available for the treatment of epilepsy.

The ongoing phase III X-TOLE3 study is expected to further support regulatory filings in international markets, reinforcing the global commercial opportunity.

Encouraging clinical data and the possibility of accelerated regulatory pathways have increased optimism about XENE’s future commercial prospects, helping drive the stock higher in recent months.

Over the past year, shares of Xenon have rallied 58% compared with the industry’s 13.3% growth.



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Progress of XENE’s Azetukalner for Other Indications

Besides FOS, azetukalner is also being developed for other neurological disorders, including major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD). Xenon is conducting two separate phase III clinical studies — X-NOVA2 and X-NOVA3 — evaluating azetukalner in patients with MDD. The top-line data from X-NOVA2 is expected in the first half of 2027.

Azetukalner is being evaluated in the late-stage X-CEED study in patients with BPD I or II.

The company is also evaluating azetukalner for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in a phase III X-ACKT study, which is currently enrolling patients.

Other Pipeline Assets Are on the Move

Xenon has initiated two separate early-stage studies evaluating XEN1120 and XEN1701, which target Kv7 and Nav1.7, respectively, for a range of therapeutic indications, including seizure disorders, pain and neuropsychiatric disorders, such as MDD and BPD.

XENE, in collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, is currently evaluating NBI-921355, a Nav1.2/1.6 inhibitor, in a phase I study as a potential treatment for certain types of epilepsy.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

XENE's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Xenon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.55 to $2.82. CPRX shares have lost 1.5% over the past year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.79 to $3.03. INDV shares have surged 215.4% over the past year.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 74.53%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $8.28 to $8.99 for 2026. Over the past year, shares of ANIP have rallied 15.2%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.21%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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