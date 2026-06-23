Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Gains 22% in Six Months: Here's Why

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) have risen approximately 22% over the past six months against the industry’s 5.2% decline, primarily driven by investor confidence in the commercial and clinical potential of the company’s neuroscience-focused pipeline. The stock's strength has been largely driven by growing confidence in azetukalner, Xenon’s lead asset, along with the company's expanding late-stage development portfolio across epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), bipolar depression (BPD) and pain indications.



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Azetukalner Emerges as a Potential Best-in-Class Epilepsy Therapy

A significant catalyst for Xenon’s stock rise has been the highly successful phase III X-TOLE2 study evaluating azetukalner in focal onset seizures (FOS). Under the phase III epilepsy program, two identical phase III studies, X-TOLE2 and X-TOLE3, are evaluating 15 mg or 25 mg doses of azetukalner, administered with food as an adjunctive treatment in patients with FOS. In March, Xenon announced positive top-line data from the X-TOLE2 study, which met its primary endpoint, showing a median percent change (MPC) in monthly FOS frequency from baseline to week 12 for the 15 mg and 25 mg doses of azetukalner versus placebo.

The placebo-adjusted MPC in the 25 mg group was -42.7% which was better than the data from the earlier phase IIb X-TOLE study, in which the 25 mg dose showed a placebo-adjusted MPC of -34.6% over eight weeks. Treatment with azetukalner was generally well tolerated and demonstrated a safety profile similar to that seen in previous studies.

Xenon plans to submit a new drug application to the FDA seeking approval for azetukalner for the treatment of FOS in the third quarter of 2026. If approved, azetukalner would become the only KV7 potassium channel opener available for the treatment of epilepsy.

The identical phase III X-TOLE3 study, which is currently enrolling patients and is intended to support potential regulatory submissions for azetukalner for FOS in ex-U.S. jurisdictions. XENE is evaluating azetukalner for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in a phase III X-ACKT study, which is currently enrolling patients.

XENE’s Azetukalner’s Expansion Beyond Epilepsy

Xenon’s expansion for azetukalner beyond epilepsy has been encouraging. The company is conducting multiple phase III studies evaluating the candidate in MDD and BPD, significantly broadening its potential addressable market. Xenon’s first two of its three planned phase III clinical studies, X-NOVA2 and X-NOVA3, evaluating azetukalner in patients with MDD, are underway, with top-line data from X-NOVA2 expected in the first half of 2027.

XENE’s first of two phase III clinical studies, X-CEED, evaluating azetukalner in patients with BPD I or II, is also currently ongoing.

XENE’s Early-Stage Pipeline Assets on the Move

In addition to azetukalner, Xenon continues to advance next-generation neuroscience assets, including XEN1701, a NaV1.7 inhibitor, and XEN1120, a KV7-targeted candidate being developed for pain indications.

Xenon has initiated two separate early-stage studies evaluating XEN1120 and XEN1701 in healthy adult participants. Both studies are expected to be completed in the second half of 2026, potentially supporting the initiation of separate phase II proof-of-concept studies in acute pain.

XENE, in collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, is evaluating NBI-921355, a Nav1.2/1.6 inhibitor, in a phase I study as a potential treatment for certain types of epilepsy. Top-line data is expected in 2027.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

XENE's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Xenon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals has remained unchanged at $4.05 for 2026 and $4.27 for 2027. INDV shares have risen 6.8% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 30 days, estimates for Liquidia’s earnings per share remained unchanged at $2.97 for 2026 and $4.81 for 2027. LQDA shares have gained 118.9% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 were unchanged at 6 cents for 2026 and 87 cents for 2027. IMCR shares have lost 15.4% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

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Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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