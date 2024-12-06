Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reveals Promising Epilepsy Drug Data

Xenon (XENE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has unveiled promising long-term data from its X-TOLE study, showing that its drug azetukalner significantly reduces seizure frequency in patients with focal onset seizures. Impressively, one-third of those treated for over three years achieved complete seizure freedom, highlighting the drug’s potential to improve epilepsy treatment.

For further insights into XENE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.