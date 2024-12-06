News & Insights

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reveals Promising Epilepsy Drug Data

December 06, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Xenon (XENE) has released an update.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has unveiled promising long-term data from its X-TOLE study, showing that its drug azetukalner significantly reduces seizure frequency in patients with focal onset seizures. Impressively, one-third of those treated for over three years achieved complete seizure freedom, highlighting the drug’s potential to improve epilepsy treatment.

