Xenon Pharmaceuticals Reports Topline Results From Phase 2 Proof-of-concept X-NOVA Clinical Trial

(RTTNews) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) reported topline results from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 proof-of-concept X-NOVA clinical trial, which evaluated the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of 10 mg and 20 mg of XEN1101 in 168 patients with moderate to severe major depressive disorder. Based on the totality of data, including clinically meaningful drug activity in depression and anhedonia, the company is actively exploring the future development of XEN1101 in MDD and potentially other indications.

Christopher Kenney, Xenon's Chief Medical Officer, said: "We are encouraged by the data we have generated with XEN1101 in this proof-of-concept study where we see clinically meaningful, dose-dependent drug activity and early onset of efficacy in depression. Importantly, XEN1101 was well tolerated in this patient population, with a low incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events, and no serious adverse events in either dose group."

